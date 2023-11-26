Travelers in and out of Dallas report no major issues on one of the busiest travel days of the year

Airports expected record-breaking numbers of passengers this week, with Sunday likely to be the busiest.

Overall, most travelers have said things went pretty smoothly, which was a stark contrast from what we saw during the holidays last year.

Suitcases filled the baggage claim at airports on Sunday.

DFW Airport has said it expected to welcome 2.9 million customers between November 16 and November 28 for the Thanksgiving travel period this season.

Travelers said they experience very little or no flight interruptions.

"Actually, it was pretty good," Carolyn Hesson said.

Carolyn and her family are headed back home to Kansas City.

"Whenever we landed here, there was almost no wait to get picked up and everything. And then it looks like it’s not going to be very bad through security," Karl Hesson added.

In tow, they had their children, a 9-month-old and 2-year-old.

"We were worried about missing the flight with little ones," Karl said.

Karl said last year was much busier.

"Last year was pretty hectic. I know security was a disaster last time, and it seems like it’s a lot better just looking at the line right now," he added.

Sunday was projected to be the busiest day for airport travel, with more than 249,000 flyers expected through DFW Airport.

Through Sunday, no major air travel problems have been reported across the country for Thanksgiving.

Through early Sunday evening, flightaware.com only report about 350 cancellations nationwide.

"We got here early thinking it might be busy," David Harrity said. "Last year was a nightmare. We went through Austin, it was really bad. This year we’re direct and hoping it’ll be smoother."