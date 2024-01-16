Expand / Collapse search

DFW Road Conditions: Broken water mains cause some traffic trouble

Crews work to fix broken water main in Downtown Dallas

The extremely cold weather is causing a lot of problems with broken pipes, including water mains. FOX 4's Tisia Muzinga is near the Pearl Street exit off the Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Downtown Dallas where crews are working to repair a break that covered the street in water and ice.

DALLAS - The main roads in North Texas are mostly clear so far for Tuesday morning.

FOX 4 Traffic Reporter Chip Waggoner said the biggest problems as of 8 a.m. are not on the major highways.

"Most of the highways are looking really good right now," he said. 

The main problems are vehicles that have stalled because of the cold and more than a dozen water main breaks in Dallas and Fort Worth.

The city of Fort Worth confirmed it is dealing with 14 breaks, mostly along the side streets.

Some of the bigger problems are on Highway 377 north of Benbrook, on Highway 199 heading toward Downtown Fort Worth, and along Interstate 35W west of Felix Street,

In Downtown Dallas, there is a major break on the Pearl Street exit ramp from U.S. Highway 75 to the Woodall Rodgers freeway.

Dallas police said they got a call about the water on Pearl Street around 3 a.m. and found a water main ruptured right in front of the Federal Reserve Building.

Water was flowing down the street and some of it turned into ice.

Crews are now working to fix the problem and seem to have turned the water off.

The ramp from the Central Expressway to Woodall Rodgers is open but the Pearl Street exit ramp off Woodall Rodgers remains closed.

Drivers who have gone around the barriers to use the closed exit have made the situation dangerous.

Joe Lugnut ignores barriers, drives onto icy street

Nothing frustrates FOX 4 Traffic Reporter Chip Waggoner more than drivers who ignore barriers and warning signs. This one decided to go around barrels and ended up on a flooded and icy street right in front of our cameras.

There's evidence of another break in Dallas' Bishop Arts District.

FOX 4 viewer Stephanie Edwards said several trees in that neighborhood near Cedar Hill Avenue and Davis Street are now covered in ice.

There’s no word yet on what caused all the breaks, although the freezing temperatures are the likely culprit.