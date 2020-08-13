Dallas teachers rally for online learning through January 2021

article

The largest teacher’s union in North Texas demonstrated with a graphic message of keeping in-person school closed “until it is safe.”

Dozens of Alliance/AFT members caravaned to Thursday's Dallas ISD school board meeting while a smaller group stood outside with mock body bags to represent COVID-19 deaths.

They are concerned about the plan for reopening schools that will be discussed at the meeting. School is set to start on Sept. 8 for both face-to-face and online learning.

The teachers want only online learning until January 2021 or at least for the first eight weeks of school. They also want to see at least a 14-day decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Dallas before reopening.

“All campus employees are the very people that are doing this work and are going to risk their lives,” said Alliance/AFT President Rena Honea. “And unfortunately, they were never brought into the planning conversations. Therefore, the message is, “No face to face instruction until it’s safe.”

Gov. Greg Abbott has said that school districts can apply for a waiver from the state for more than eight weeks of online learning if needed.