Dallas Symphony Orchestra hosts 60th anniversary Beatles experience

Beatles fans in North Texas can join the Dallas Symphony Orchestra to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the band’s historic appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show.

The "Twist and Shout: The Music of the Beatles – a Symphonic Experience" happens this weekend at the Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas.

Shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday will feature classics like "Love Me Do," "She Loves You," "I Want to Hold Your Hand," "Can't Buy Me Love," "A Hard Day's Night," "Help!" and "Yesterday."

For tickets and more information, visit dallassymphony.org.