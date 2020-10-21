Dallas Summer Musicals postpones their Broadway shows until May 2021

article

Dallas Summer Musicals has postponed or rescheduled their Broadway shows that were set to be performed before May 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The shows that were rescheduled or postponed were Jersey Boys, Oklahoma!, Come From Away, Tootsie, and Mean Girls. Those shows were all scheduled for November 2020, through April 2021.

Jersey Boys has been rescheduled to October 19-31, 2021, while no dates have been set for the other shows.

Oklahoma!, Tootsie, and Mean Girls are set to be part of the 2020-2021 season.

To Kill a Mockingbird, which was scheduled for March 2-14, 2021, has been canceled.

The next show on the Dallas Summer Musicals schedule is Hadestown on May 18-30, 2021.