Dallas store owner shot dead after apparent argument

One man was killed and another injured in a Thursday night shooting outside a convenience store in Oak Cliff.

Dallas police say the owner of the store in the 1400 block of Ewing Avenue got into an argument with someone. They say that person came back and shot the store owner and another person.

Karl Yarbrough, 40, was taken to a nearby hospital and died from his injuries. The other man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was also taken to the hospital.

Police are searching for the gunman, but didn’t release a description. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Wheeler at (972) 689-0078 or phillip.wheeler@dallascityhall.com.