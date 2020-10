article

A clerk at a Dallas convenience store was shot in an overnight robbery attempt.

Police said two masked men tried to rob the 7-Eleven store on Lemon Avenue near the Dallas North Tollway around 1 a.m.

The clerk was shot twice and taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Officers said it appears the robbers left empty-handed.

Police think they had a getaway car nearby and may be involved in other recent robberies in the area.