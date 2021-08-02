Dallas Startup Week returns with in-person events to support local entrepreneurs

A business event that helps people share ideas and meet investors is being held in-person starting Monday.

Dallas Startup Week brings together entrepreneurs to exchange ideas, collaborate and grow their businesses. It’s free for businesses to attend.

This year’s event will be both in-person on the Southern Methodist University campus and online so anyone can participate.

Organizers describe it as the region’s largest and most impactful business event and a great first step.

"The real opportunity here is a chance to basically dive in which is really the key thing for an entrepreneur. Here’s a place where you can come and start to understand some of the processes. You can talk to people who have done it and have been successful with it," said John Terry, an adjunct professor at SMU Cox.

Advertisement

For more information, visit www.dallasstartupweek.com.