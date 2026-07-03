Dallas Stars re-sign Jamie Benn to 1-year deal

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The Brief The Dallas Stars re-signed captain Jamie Benn to a 1-year deal on Friday. The deal is worth $850,000 and includes over $1 million in performance-based bonuses. Benn has been with the Stars for 17 seasons, and has been captain of the team since 2013.



The Dallas Stars' longtime captain will return to the franchise for the 2026-27 season.

What we know:

Jamie Benn and the Dallas Stars agreed to a 1-year deal worth $850,000 on Friday.

The deal comes with an additional $1,150,000 in performance bonuses.

BUFFALO, NY - MARCH 9: Jamie Benn #14 of the Dallas Stars celebrates his first period goal against the Buffalo Sabres during an NHL game on March 9, 2023 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images)

What they're saying:

"Jamie’s leadership and commitment to this organization is truly unmatched and he has helped define our culture," said Nill. "He continues to set the standard on and off the ice, and we’re excited to have him leading our team for another season."

Dig deeper:

Benn, 36, just wrapped up his 17th season with the Stars. He's the second-longest tenured player in franchise history, with only Mike Modano (20 seasons) playing longer in Dallas.

He accounted for 36 points in 60 games last season. For his career, he's totaled 992 points in 1252 regular season games. He's also scored 80 points in 126 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Benn has been captain of the Stars since 2013, and is the longest tenured captain in the Stars' history.