Dallas Stars host watch party for Game 6 of NHL Playoffs

The Dallas Stars are hosting a watch party for Game 5 of the second-round matchup against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.

The Stars organization encourages fans to join them at PNC Plaza in Dallas for their Bud Light Watch Party as the team is hoping to clinch a spot in the Western Conference Final for the third straight season.

Jersey Giveaway

Those who plan to attend should RSVP and register ahead of time to be entered into a drawing for a Victory Green jersey.

One winner will be contacted on Friday, May 16.

Previous Matchups

Game 1: Stars won 3-2

Game 2: Jets won 4-0

Game 3: Stars won 5-2

Game 4: Stars won 3-1

As the Dallas Stars lead the series 3-1 over the Jets, the Stars are looking to clinch the second round of the NHL Playoffs.

The two teams are meeting for the ninth time this season.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets

What: Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets - Game 5

When : 8:30 p.m.

How to Watch: TNT and Max

What's next:

The winner of this series will face off against the winner of the Edmonton Oilers and the Vegas Golden Knights.