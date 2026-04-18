Dallas Stars fans still have hope despite first loss to Minnesota Wild

The Brief The Stars lost their first game to the Wild 6-1 in their playoff opener. Fans were frustrated but say the team can still bounce back. Game 2 is Monday as Dallas looks to even the series.



Many people after the Saturday Dallas Stars game told FOX 4 the same thing over and over again… "I'm so upset I can't talk.

A sea of green filled American Airlines Center as the Stars opened their playoff series against the Minnesota Wild.

Stars fans ahead of Game 1

What they're saying:

"I feel like this is the year," said Stars fan Jake Connelly before the game. "I mean, it's been a long time coming, last six years or so, so I feel like we're gonna climb the mountain top this year."

Fan Owen Aston put his money where his mouth is.

"I think we will win this game," Aston said. "I got some money on the game."

How much money, you may wonder?

"Doesn't matter," Aston said. "Just a couple of shares."

And just like that, it started to look like our Stars fan had placed a bad bet and would be out some green.

The Wild beat the Stars 6 to 1.

DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 18: Mikko Rantanen #96 of the Dallas Stars takes a shot on goal against the Minnesota Wild during the third period of Game One of the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the American Airlines Center on April 18, 2026 Expand

Stars fans react after Game 1 loss

What they're saying:

"Flat, slow, slow start for sure," said Stars fan Spencer Tully. "And then we just got behind the eight-ball, and it was tough to catch up."

But Stars fans say they’re not down for the count just yet.

"We haven't won since 99," said fan Kyle Schneider. "But three straight conference finals. So we're on board."

"We'll come back," said fan Dave Kochner. "We'll go for that seven-game series. You know, we'll win it. Hopefully."

DALLAS, TX - APRIL 18: Lian Bichsel #6 of the Dallas Stars lines up against the Minnesota Wild in Game One of the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs during the second period at the American Airlines Center on April 18, 2026 in Dallas, Texas Expand

Fans are sending this message to the players:

"Forget about it," said Tully. "Get a good night's sleep, good day at practice tomorrow. Get after it, not enough intensity. Come out stronger early."

They all hope the next couple of games will be enough to bring home the Stanley Cup.

It's the hope," said Connelly. "It's Dallas. So, you know, gotta stay with them, not a bandwagon."

What's next:

Game 2 between the Stars and the Wild is on Monday, and fans say they’re ready.