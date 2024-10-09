Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Spur 408 crash injures 4 people

October 9, 2024
DALLAS - First responders rushed to the scene of a bad crash in Dallas on Wednesday afternoon.

According to early reports, it happened around 1:40 p.m. in the 3800 block of Spur 408 near UME Preparatory Academy Dallas.

Dallas Fire-Rescue confirmed that a motorcyclist was struck.

Pictures from SKY 4 showed two motorcycles and two cars with significant damage.

At least four people were taken to the hospital, DFR officials confirmed.

No other details were immediately available.