Dallas Spur 408 crash injures 4 people
DALLAS - First responders rushed to the scene of a bad crash in Dallas on Wednesday afternoon.
According to early reports, it happened around 1:40 p.m. in the 3800 block of Spur 408 near UME Preparatory Academy Dallas.
Dallas Fire-Rescue confirmed that a motorcyclist was struck.
Pictures from SKY 4 showed two motorcycles and two cars with significant damage.
At least four people were taken to the hospital, DFR officials confirmed.
No other details were immediately available.