Dallas skyline will light up blue Thursday to honor essential workers during coronavirus pandemic

The Dallas skyline on Thursday will be illuminated in blue to honor the millions of essential workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday at 8 p.m., buildings across the area will be blue for the #LightItBlue initiative, including the AT&T Headquarters, American Airlines Center, Omni Dallas Hotel, Bank of America Plaza and others.

#LightItBlue is a nationwide initiative for Americans to collectively honor the nation’s essential workers. More than 150 major sporting and entertainment venues, national landmarks and historic buildings from coast to coast will participate in the campaign.

People are also encouraged to participate safely at home by wearing blue and sharing pictures and messages on social media with #LightItBlue.