Dallas shooting: Person hospitalized after being shot outside Oak Cliff gas station
DALLAS - A person was shot Monday night on a street outside an Oak Cliff gas station, according to police.
Oak Cliff shooting
What we know:
Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 2500 block of South Hampton Road in Oak Cliff just before 8 p.m. Monday.
Officers arrived and found that an unknown person had shot the victim. The victim was then transported by a private vehicle to a hospital. The victim's condition is unknown.
Video footage captured by FOX 4 crews at the scene appears to show the suspect shot through the window of a pickup truck. The truck remained in the street at the shooting location after the victim was taken to the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.
What we don't know:
The motive for the shooting and whether the victim and shooter knew each other remain unclear. The victim's identity and current condition have not been released.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas police and FOX 4 crews at the scene of the shooting.