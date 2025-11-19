Dallas shooting: Person hospitalized after being shot outside Oak Cliff gas station

article

The Brief A person was shot outside a gas station on South Hampton Road in Oak Cliff late Monday evening. The victim was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle, and their current condition is unknown. The shooting involved an unknown suspect who appears to have fired into a pickup truck.



A person was shot Monday night on a street outside an Oak Cliff gas station, according to police.

Oak Cliff shooting

What we know:

Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 2500 block of South Hampton Road in Oak Cliff just before 8 p.m. Monday.

Officers arrived and found that an unknown person had shot the victim. The victim was then transported by a private vehicle to a hospital. The victim's condition is unknown.

Video footage captured by FOX 4 crews at the scene appears to show the suspect shot through the window of a pickup truck. The truck remained in the street at the shooting location after the victim was taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

The motive for the shooting and whether the victim and shooter knew each other remain unclear. The victim's identity and current condition have not been released.