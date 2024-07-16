Woman charged with killing Dallas store clerk to steal bottled water

A 29-year-old Dallas woman is behind bars for allegedly killing a convenience store clerk during an argument over a bottle of water.

Police charged Aleigha Horn with capital murder for the death of 52-year-old Inayath Syed.

Aleigha Horn (Dallas PD)

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Syed was working as a cashier at A&A Mart on Marsalis Avenue in North Oak Cliff when Horn walked in on July 8.

Video from inside the store shows her placing a bottle of water on the counter. Horn and Syed appear to argue, and then she pulls out a handgun, the police document states.

Horn can be seen on video shooting Syed in the neck and then walking out of the store with the water.

Syed’s coworkers and two responding officers chased after Horn. They captured her in a wooded area a few blocks away.

A handgun was recovered when Horn was arrested.

Horn was initially charged with aggravated robbery of a business. The charges against her were upgraded after Syed died from his injuries on Monday.

She also had outstanding warrants for aggravated assault, family violence assault, and evading arrest, police said.