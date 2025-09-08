Dallas shooting: Man shot, killed in East Oak Cliff

article

The Brief A man was shot and killed in the street in East Oak Cliff, Dallas, just before 10:50 p.m. on Sunday. Police and first responders located the victim with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died. Witnesses reported hearing a gunshot and seeing another man flee the scene.



Image 1 of 3 ▼ East Oak Cliff Shooting (Terry Van Sickle)

What we know:

Police responded to a shooting at 1800 Mentor Ave. just before 10:50 p.m. Sunday. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his chest lying in the street. Paramedics transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Neighbors told police they called 911 after hearing a gunshot and seeing a man flee on foot.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the victim's identity. They are searching for a suspect, and the motive for the shooting remains under investigation.