Dallas shooting: Man shot, killed in East Oak Cliff
DALLAS - A man was shot and killed in the street Sunday night in East Oak Cliff, according to Dallas police.
East Oak Cliff Shooting (Terry Van Sickle)
What we know:
Police responded to a shooting at 1800 Mentor Ave. just before 10:50 p.m. Sunday. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his chest lying in the street. Paramedics transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Neighbors told police they called 911 after hearing a gunshot and seeing a man flee on foot.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the victim's identity. They are searching for a suspect, and the motive for the shooting remains under investigation.
