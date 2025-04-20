Dallas shooting: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting on S Malcolm X Boulevard
DALLAS - One person was killed and another was injured in an Easter morning shooting in South Dallas, according to police.
What we know:
Dallas police were called to the shooting on South Malcolm X Boulevard shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.
Investigators learned that two people had been shot in the area.
Dallas Fire-Rescue took one of the victims to the hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.
The second vehicle was take to the hospital in a private vehicle. Dallas police say that victim is stable.
What we don't know:
The circumstances that led to the shooting are not known at this time.
Police have not announced any arrests, or if they are looking for any suspects.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Dallas Police Department.