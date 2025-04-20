Expand / Collapse search

Dallas shooting: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting on S Malcolm X Boulevard

Published  April 20, 2025 4:16pm CDT
South Dallas
The Brief

    • Two people were shot on Easter morning in South Dallas.
    • 1 person died, the other was taken to the hospital where they are said to be stable.
    • No arrests have been announced.

DALLAS - One person was killed and another was injured in an Easter morning shooting in South Dallas, according to police.

What we know:

Dallas police were called to the shooting on South Malcolm X Boulevard shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Investigators learned that two people had been shot in the area.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took one of the victims to the hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

The second vehicle was take to the hospital in a private vehicle. Dallas police say that victim is stable.

What we don't know:

The circumstances that led to the shooting are not known at this time.

Police have not announced any arrests, or if they are looking for any suspects.

