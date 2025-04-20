Dallas shooting: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting on S Malcolm X Boulevard

The Brief Two people were shot on Easter morning in South Dallas. 1 person died, the other was taken to the hospital where they are said to be stable. No arrests have been announced.



One person was killed and another was injured in an Easter morning shooting in South Dallas, according to police.

What we know:

Dallas police were called to the shooting on South Malcolm X Boulevard shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Investigators learned that two people had been shot in the area.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took one of the victims to the hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

The second vehicle was take to the hospital in a private vehicle. Dallas police say that victim is stable.

What we don't know:

The circumstances that led to the shooting are not known at this time.

Police have not announced any arrests, or if they are looking for any suspects.