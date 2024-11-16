Two 18-year-olds killed in Old East Dallas shooting

Image 1 of 6 ▼

Two 18-year-olds were killed in a shooting in Old East Dallas on Friday night.

Police were called to Lafayette Street, not far from Ross Avenue, shortly before midnight for a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found 18-year-olds Jacob Luna and Christopher Jackson had been shot.

Both men were taken to the hospital where they later died.

The Dallas Police Department says the motives and circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

The Source Information in this article comes from Dallas Police.



