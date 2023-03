Two people were rushed to the hospital Friday after a shooting near the Dallas-Duncanville border.

Dallas police responded to the shooting at a shopping center on Gannon Lane near I-20 just before 4 p.m.

Investigators say the two people were shot by an unknown suspect.

No suspects are in custody.

The victims conditions are not known at this time.