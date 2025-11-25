Dallas shooting: Car crashes after two men shot on Corinth Street Bridge

article

Two men were found shot inside a crashed car on the Corinth Street Bridge over the Trinity River Monday night, according to Dallas police. The suspects remain at large.

What we know:

Dallas police responded to a shooting call on the Corinth Street Bridge in South Dallas around 10 p.m. Monday.

Officers found a crashed vehicle with two men inside suffering from gunshot wounds. First responders transported both victims to a local hospital, where they are expected to recover.

Dig deeper:

Police said that several people were in the crashed car, but only the two men were injured.

Investigators believe someone in another vehicle shot at the victims. The suspect or suspects then fled the scene and remain at large.

What we don't know:

Police are actively working to determine the motive for the shooting and to identify the suspect(s). Authorities have not released any information about the victims or the suspect(s) at this time.