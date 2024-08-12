Dallas shooting: 17-year-old wanted for murder in Old East Dallas

article

Dallas police are looking for a 17-year-old suspect in a murder that occurred earlier this month.

On August 5, police responded to a shooting on Munger Avenue, not far from N Hall Street.

38-year-old Raul Torres was found shot at the location and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Torres died at the hospital on Sunday.

Investigators say they have issued an arrest warrant 17-year-old Francisco Bautista in connection with the shooting.

Bautista is wanted for murder.

Police say the 17-year-old is not in custody at this time.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call Dallas Police.