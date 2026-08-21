Dallas Shooting: 1 dead, 1 injured at apartment complex

article

The Brief One man is dead and another is critically injured following an early Friday morning shooting at an apartment complex on South Cockrell Hill Road in West Oak Cliff. Officers arrived around 1:30 a.m. after residents reported hearing gunfire, finding one victim deceased on a staircase while the second was dropped off at a nearby hospital. Police are currently investigating to determine the motive, identify the shooter or shooters, and confirm the identities of those involved.



A man is dead and another is injured after a shooting in the West Oak Cliff area of Dallas.

What we know:

The shooting happened early Friday morning at an apartment complex on South Cockrell Hill Road.

Police said other residents in the complex called 911 after hearing some type of altercation and then gunfire.

When police arrived around 1:30 a.m., they found a man dead on a staircase with gunshot wounds.

As officers worked the scene, another man was dropped off at a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

What we don't know:

An investigation is underway as police work to determine a motive and identify the shooter or shooters.

There’s no word yet on the identity of those involved.