Dallas shelter offering free dog and cat adoptions for July 4

Dallas Animal Services is offering free pet adoptions for the Fourth of July weekend.

The shelter is at capacity and said it usually takes in even more animals this time of year because many pets run off when they are spooked by fireworks.

"Though fireworks are illegal within Dallas, their continued use leads to a spike in lost pet intake during the first week of July," said DAS Interim Director MeLissa Webber. "We are already full, so this increase comes at a particularly challenging time and could force our staff to make difficult decisions in the coming days. One of the most important thing residents can do to prevent a capacity crisis at DAS is to ensure their pet is safe and secure at home and isn’t adding to the problem."

She is asking pet owners to make sure their furry friends are secured at home and easy to identify in case they get loose.

Dallas Animal Services is also looking for people to foster pets and has moved the registration process online.

"If you’ve been thinking about adopting or fostering, it’s time," said Webber. "Dallas pets need you now."

For more information, visit www.BeDallas90.org.