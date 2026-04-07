'Do your f***ing job': Texas Dems join call for Vance, Cabinet to remove Trump

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The Brief Texas Democrats are urging VP JD Vance to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump. The calls follow Trump’s warning tied to escalating tensions with Iran. The White House has not responded; the situation continues to develop.



Texas Democrats have joined their party's online plea to Vice President JD Vance and the presidential Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove President Donald Trump from office.

The calls come after Trump said on social media that a "whole civilization will die" Tuesday night — the same night as the deadline for the Strait of Hormuz to be reopened.

Texan calls for Trump's removal

What they're saying:

"We are watching a dangerous and unfit President drag this country toward catastrophe — and Republicans refuse to act," U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, of Dallas, said in her Tuesday post to X, formerly Twitter. "Invoke the 25th Amendment. Do your fucking job."

Crockett included her letter to Vance in the post, which says Trump is "deranged" and "likely suffering from dementia."

U.S. Rep. Julie Johnson, another Dallas Democrat, replied to Piers Morgan's share of Trump's inflammatory statement with similar accusations.

"Trump is acting recklessly," Johnson said. "His war with Iran has already cost American lives. This is a serious conflict, not a reality show. We need steady, diplomatic leadership. What we’re seeing now is insane behavior from a deranged president. It's time to invoke the 25th Amendment."

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, who represents San Antonio, said on the same platform that Trump was threatening genocide.

"The President is threatening genocide and possible use of nuclear weapons against Iran," Castro said. "It’s clear the President has continued to decline and is not fit to lead. The members of his Cabinet must invoke the 25th Amendment immediately."

U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia, who represents an area including part of Houston, referred to her Christian faith in saying Trump ought to be removed from office.

"President Trump’s threat isn’t just intimidation. He is openly calling for war crimes. As a Christian, I’m calling for peace. As an American, I’m calling on Republicans and Congress to act immediately. Donald Trump is unfit to be President. He must be stopped. It's time for the 25th Amendment. This war must end. We need diplomacy not bombs. We need peace not war."

U.S. Rep. Christian Menefee, who also represents part of the Houston area, also joined the call.

"It is time to invoke the 25th Amendment," said Menefee. "Trump is threatening to wipe out an entire civilization. That is not the behavior of a stable president. The 25th Amendment exists for exactly this moment."

'A whole civilization will die tonight'

The backstory:

A U.S. ultimatum for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which controls the flow of much of the world's oil and natural gas trade, was set for 7 p.m. CT Tuesday. Soon after, Trump posted his vague warning that appeared to hint at genocide if the demands were not met.

President Trump via Truth Social

Iran had warned that it would deprive the U.S. and its allies of oil for years if Trump carries out his threat to attack power plants and bridges if the strait doesn't open.

Overnight strikes on Kharg Island were later confirmed, and Vance said he is confident Iran will respond to the ultimatum by the deadline.

After the developments heated up Tuesday morning, Democrats across the nation took to social media informing the public that they are calling for Trump's removal.

Trump announces ceasefire, pauses strikes

Before 6 p.m. CT Tuesday, Trump announced over social media that he had agreed to pause planned U.S. military attacks on Iran for two weeks after discussions with Pakistani leaders. The pause depends on Iran agreeing to immediately and safely reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

He describes this as a mutual (two-sided) ceasefire and claims that U.S. military objectives have already been achieved. He also says the U.S. and Iran are close to a long-term peace agreement, based on a 10-point proposal from Iran, with most major issues already resolved.

The two-week pause is intended to finalize and complete the agreement, which he presents as a step toward broader peace in the Middle East.

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What is the 25th Amendment?

The amendment allows for the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to declare a president unfit for office. The vice president then becomes acting president.

To temporarily transfer power to the vice president, a president sends a letter to the Speaker of the House of Representatives and President pro tempore of the Senate. The letter says the president is "unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office."

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When the president is ready to resume authority, they send another letter, which is spelled out in the amendment’s Section 3.

Section 4 lays out what happens if the president becomes unable to carry out their duties but doesn’t transfer power. In that case, the vice president and the majority of the Cabinet can declare the president unfit. They would then send a letter to the Speaker and President Pro Tempore saying so. The vice president then becomes acting president.