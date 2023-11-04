Early morning rollover crash in Dallas leaves one dead, shuts down part of I-35
article
DALLAS - A rollover crash shut down part of I-35 for hours early Saturday morning near Downtown Dallas.
The wreck happened at about 2:30 a.m. Dallas County Sheriff's Office deputies had to divert traffic in the northbound lanes of the interstate near the Dallas North Tollway exit.
Deputies said a pick-up truck lost control, hit a concrete barrier, and then flipped on its side.
The person inside the truck died on scene.
Investigators have not said if speed or alcohol may have contributed to the crash.