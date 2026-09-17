Dallas restores funding to keep neighborhood libraries open

The Brief Libraries will remain open six days a week after the Dallas City Council restored $3.1 million to the budget during a late-night vote. The funding amendment passed unanimously after being pulled from an information technology fund balance that had grown to $11 million. City officials have not yet confirmed how many of the previously announced 108 planned layoffs will be impacted by the restored library funds.



Dallas Public Libraries got a big win late Wednesday night after city council members voted on a $5.7 billion budget.

The city leaders tapped into a growing IT fund to keep all neighborhood branches open six days a week.

Late-night vote saves library hours

What we know:

Under the city manager's proposed budget, neighborhood libraries would have only been open five days a week, down from the six days they are currently open.

However, an unusual late-night vote came after the budget was approved, fully restoring library funding.

At around 9:20 p.m., Dallas City Councilwoman Cara Mendelsohn made the motion to use money from a growing IT fund balance to keep all libraries open six days a week. The amendment passed unanimously.

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What we don't know:

The city had planned to lay off 108 employees, with the majority of those positions coming from the library system.

When asked how many jobs the $3.1 million in library funding will restore, a spokesperson for the City of Dallas said they are still assessing the full impact of the adopted budget on library system operations.

Debate over IT funding balance

What they're saying:

Councilwoman Mendelsohn said the IT fund balance has more than doubled during her seven years on the council. It previously sat under $5 million and is currently at $11 million. The approved motion took just over $2.5 million from that balance.

"We use that fund balance to help mitigate cost increases in future years," Dallas Chief Information Officer Jeff Stovall explained. "We use the fund balance to address any IT needs that come up throughout the year. It is an opportunity to address our IT."

Some council members and city leadership questioned tapping into the technology reserves.

"Half the time we can't even get our Wi-Fi working up here," said Councilman Chad West. "I'm kind of curious to find out what happens if we completely defund this IT balance."

Mendelsohn noted that the city has already endured a huge data loss and a cybersecurity incident in the past when the IT fund balance was much lower.

"Let's do the right thing for our residents and approve it," Mendelsohn said during the meeting. Following the unanimous vote, she added, "I think that tells you that there was a strong majority to make that happen. And I think it's because we know it's so important to our residents."

Mendelsohn also addressed rumors that some were eyeing the fund balance to help move people out of Dallas City Hall. In that case, she said she didn’t mind reducing it.