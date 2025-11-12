Dallas residents weigh in on council discussion over vacating city hall

The Brief Dallas City Council is weighing whether to move out of its iconic City Hall, saying leasing office space could save $43–$97 million over 10 years. Most residents at Wednesday’s meeting opposed the idea, urging more independent cost estimates before any decision. The city manager will study office options and report back in three months; no move has been finalized.



Dallas City Council met Wednesday to discuss the possibility of leaving city hall, attracting residents who spoke for and against vacating the iconic building.

City staff believe moving out of the iconic city hall building to lease an office tower could save anywhere from $43 to $97 million over a decade.

This idea of leaving the current Dallas City Hall got a lot of attention last month after some city leaders raised concerns about the cost of making needed repairs to the current building.

Dozens of people signed up to speak at Wednesday’s meeting. A few supported the resolution, believing money saved could be wisely spent elsewhere.

"We can set our nostalgia aside, and think about all of the money that might be invested into fixing this building and then compare it to investing that money in neighborhoods," one speaker said.

An overwhelming majority of speakers, however, oppose the resolution. Some are skeptical of estimated cost savings and the need.

"Do the due diligence and get some hard numbers for the cost of all options, but that should include getting estimates from multiple independent engineers and contractors on the cost to fix this building," said speaker Damien Leveck.

There’s speculation regarding what would become of the current site, and whether there’s already a potential plan for the land to be used for something else, like a new NBA arena. Speakers reminded council that whatever it does, to do right by taxpayers.

"Not to developers, or a casino or sports investors looking for a sweet deal and who are forcing this premature vote," said speaker Melanie Vanlandingham.

The resolution directs the city manager to evaluate office space needs, availability of lease or purchase options while developing potential site options, compare costs and more before providing an update in three months.

It’s not a done deal that city hall is moving, but it’s an official step that city council is taking a serious look.