Dallas residents gather at Klyde Warren Park for Hanukkah menorah lighting

To celebrate the fifth night of Hanukkah, people came out to light the menorah at Kylde Warren Park in Downtown Dallas.

There was extra security Thursday night, but those who came out said they were not going to let fear stop them from spreading the message of light over dark.

Tensions high after Sydney shooting

The gathering comes just days after two gunmen opened fire on a weekend Hanukkah celebration in Sydney, Australia, killing 15 people.

The tragedy hit especially close to home for Rabbi Zvi Drizin, who knew one of the people killed.

He is part of the Intown Chabad synagogue that put on Thursday night’s event. He shared why the fifth night of Hanukkah holds significance.

"Fundamentally, the fifth night of Hanukkah is the first night of Hanukkah where the light is more light than the darkness, so we go over to the next side. So it's significant really in that this is where the light is stronger than the darkness," Drizin said.

Security increased

The event had additional security from a non-profit security group, Shomer Texas, and Dallas police.

FOX 4 spoke to one security guard, named Adam, who felt compelled to protect his fellow Jewish community in light of the targeted attack.

What they're saying:

"I'm a parent, it's hard to fathom raising kids in a world where people hate them just because of who we are. So being able to do our part, my part, to keep our community safe makes it all that more important," Adam said.

Those in attendance appreciated the extra layer of safety.

"Makes me feel like there's that commitment in the community. Regardless of religion, there's a commitment for keeping each other safe, but we're always going to be alert," said attendee Quique Nifco.

Community stands strong

With or without though, many felt it was necessary in light of this weekend’s tragedy to come together.

"It's just a testament that we still endure and that's what Hanukkah was. It was a rededication of our temple, taking back our identity, and I feel like now, more than ever, we have to be loud and proud," said attendee Jennifer Lieberman.

And spread the message of light.

"We are stronger than the forces that are trying to kill us. We are stronger than the forces that are trying to marginalize us and light overcomes evil, always," said Drizi.

Some Dallas city leaders spoke at the event as well.

Meanwhile, in Australia, the prime minister is now proposing broader definitions of hate speech and stiffer penalties for hate crimes.