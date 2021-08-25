Dallas rescue dogs to be flown to Canada to find homes

Some rescue dogs in Dallas are getting a second chance to find a home internationally.

Dallas Animal Services is seeking temporary foster homes for dogs who will be transported around the country to new homes through their Ticket to Ride program.

It's looking for about 15 more foster homes by the end of the month for dogs taking the trip to Canada. All are large adult dogs, which are always more plentiful in the shelter.

DAS is trying to save 90% of its population each year.

Advertisement

Right now, it’s at 87.5% with just over a month to go.