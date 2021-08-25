Expand / Collapse search

Dallas rescue dogs to be flown to Canada to find homes

By FOX 4 Staff
Dallas
Some Dallas rescue dogs will be getting a Ticket to Ride very soon. Dallas Animal Services spokeswoman Leah Backo joined Good Day to talk about the program that's going international. She said the shelter is also looking for temporary foster homes for dogs like Henry, who is headed to Canada to find a new home.

DALLAS - Some rescue dogs in Dallas are getting a second chance to find a home internationally.

Dallas Animal Services is seeking temporary foster homes for dogs who will be transported around the country to new homes through their Ticket to Ride program.

It's looking for about 15 more foster homes by the end of the month for dogs taking the trip to Canada. All are large adult dogs, which are always more plentiful in the shelter.

DAS is trying to save 90% of its population each year.

Right now, it’s at 87.5% with just over a month to go. 