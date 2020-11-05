Dallas radio station started playing non-stop Christmas music Thursday

article

Fans of Christmas music are in for a holiday treat starting Thursday.

iHeartMedia has brought back a radio station that is completely dedicated to playing holiday music for North Texas listeners.

Star 1.021 started "Your Home for the Holidays" at 8 a.m. on Thursday. It features around-the-clock festive music by well-known artists, along with holiday classics.

“This year has not been easy, and we were ready to bring some joy and happiness to all of our Dallas/Fort Worth listeners with non-stop holiday music,”said Jay Shannon, Program Director for iHeartMedia Dallas/Fort Worth.

Christmas music fans can listen in on the radio, or online at star1021online.com and iHeartRadio.com.