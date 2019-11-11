Dallas puts on one of America’s largest Veterans Day parades

Each year Dallas puts on the biggest Veterans Day parade in Texas. It’s also one of the largest in the nation. This year was no different, despite the falling temperatures and gusty wind.

The Greater Dallas Veterans Day Parade through Downtown Dallas was a heartfelt salute to all of those who’ve worn the uniform of the United States.

It featured 124 entities – veterans’ groups, military equipment, 11 bands, floats and more. The theme commemorates the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion, which happened in 1944.

The parade chairman reflected on the troops who stormed the beaches along the coast of France.

“The miles of blood these men fought through for our freedom and to release or conquer evil in Europe was our main objective. And it’s amazing the sacrifice they went through for the love of our country and to make us free as we are today,” said Chairman Pat Teipel, a Vietnam era veteran.

About 20,000 to 30,000 people were expected to line the route from Union Station to Dallas City Hall.

A morning ceremony at city hall also included a flyover by military jets in the missing man formation and a display of military vehicles.