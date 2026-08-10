Dallas grocery store sells $2 million Powerball ticket in Saturday drawing

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The Brief A lucky player purchased a ticket worth $2 million at the Tom Thumb on Northwest Highway for Saturday night's drawing. The Quick Pick ticket matched all five white balls—missing only the Powerball—doubling the standard $1 million prize with the Power Play option. With no nationwide winner, the jackpot climbs to an estimated $905 million for Monday night's drawing.



A lucky lottery player in Dallas is holding a Powerball ticket worth $2 million following Saturday night's drawing, Texas Lottery officials announced.

$2 million Powerball ticket sold in Dallas

What we know:

The winning ticket was sold at the Tom Thumb grocery store located at 7700 Northwest Highway in North Dallas.

The Quick Pick ticket matched all five white ball numbers drawn Saturday, missing only the red Powerball number 7. Because the buyer opted to purchase the $1 Power Play feature, the standard $1 million second-tier prize was doubled to $2 million. The winning numbers were: 5, 9, 35, 54, 63, and the Red Powerball was 7.

The Dallas ticket was the largest winning ticket sold in Texas for the Aug. 8 drawing. Across the state, more than 142,000 tickets won smaller prizes ranging from $4 to $150,000.

What's next:

Because no player nationwide matched all six numbers to hit the estimated $856 million grand prize, the jackpot rolls over to an estimated $905 million for Monday night's drawing, with an estimated cash value option of $391.9 million.

The holder of the $2 million ticket has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize at a Texas Lottery claim center.