Dallas program to provide summer meals for low-income families

Crossroads Community Services is hosting its summer feeding program to help provide food to low-income families with children. For the third year, families can pick up free meals once a month.

Families do not have to enroll in advance to receive meals. Any child between the ages of 4-18 is eligible to receive a box at Crossroads, located at 4500 South Cockrell Hill Road in Dallas.

The program is open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. between June 1 and August 31.

Each family will receive a 20-pound box of food which includes breakfast, lunch, and snacks for each child. Each box has approximately 16-17 meals.

"Students are getting that food the breakfast, lunch and snacks during school hours, but then being out of school they don’t have that. That’s where we step in at," said Sean Alexander, vice president of community engagement.

"The biggest impact is just showing how we can come in and feel this void that they’re missing. Again, they’re not getting the breakfast and lunch that they usually get from school. So, by us and our partners contribute to this, our contributions show them that we’re here and we have their back."

Crossroads Community Services and its partners, Amazon Snap and The Rees-Jones Foundation, plan to serve 3,500 students this summer.

Community members can volunteer or donate funds or food to help support the summer feeding programs. People can sign up as individuals or groups to volunteer during business hours.

The organization accepts food donations at their main location in Dallas or a representative can pick up the items from your house.

Advertisement

Additionally, people can donate money to further help the efforts to provide food to families. Each box of food costs approximately $5 and the organization accepts any amount people are willing to provide.