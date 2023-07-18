Dallas police investigating three women's deaths in Southwest Dallas

Dallas Police say they are continuing to investigate three homicides in Southwest Dallas.

Police say they are continuing their investigation into the April 22 death of 60-year-old Kimberly Robinson, the June 24 death of 25-year-old Cherish Gibson, and the July 15 death of an unidentified woman.

Police say that at least two of the victims have possible ties to prostitution.

Both Robinson and Gibson's bodies were found on Santa Fe Avenue, near 8th Street.

The unidentified body was located off Brazos Street, near the Trinity River.

Dallas Police say at this time there is no evidence that the three deaths are connected.

Featured article

The department is asking for anyone with information about any of the deaths to come forward.