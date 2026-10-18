Wallet of missing Denton woman found along Hwy 380 as police search for husband

The Brief Volunteers searching for missing 42-year-old Marjulin Daiuru Briceño Arrieta discovered her wallet along Highway 380 three weeks after her disappearance. Denton police believe Briceño Arrieta is dead and have issued a murder warrant for her estranged husband, Richard Pastor Perez. Briceño Arrieta’s body has not been found, and Perez remains on the run as police and the FBI continue their search.



Nearly three weeks after Marjulin Daiuru Briceño Arrieta disappeared, volunteers say they have found her wallet along Highway 380.

Investigation details and murder warrant

What we know:

The 42-year-old mother of three was last seen Sept. 28 after meeting her estranged husband, Richard Pastor Perez, at his Denton apartment. Perez was helping her sell a vehicle.

Police previously found Briceño Arrieta’s car abandoned near Perez’s apartment. Investigators also discovered the license plates on their vehicles had been switched. A Flock camera tracked Perez’s SUV through New Mexico. Police have obtained a murder warrant for Perez, who is on the run.

Police believe Briceño Arrieta is dead based on evidence recovered during the investigation. However, they have not found her body or Perez.

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Private investigators narrow search area

Dig deeper:

On Saturday, a private investigator and volunteers searched areas they believed could help locate Briceño Arrieta. They said they found her wallet, along with something else they would not share, along Highway 380.

"Nothing's been found in three weeks. It'll be three weeks tomorrow, and this is the first clue that we have. So this is the breakthrough. Closing for the family," private investigator Alfonso Solis said.

Solis said the findings were turned over to law enforcement.

"I think that we've narrowed this down significantly. So between what we found here and the other location, law enforcement has a good place to start looking," Solis said.

Denton police said they had no updates at this time.

Suspect search & reward info

What you can do:

Local law enforcement and the FBI are still searching for Perez. Denton County Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 cash reward for information leading to his arrest.

Anonymous tips can be left at 1-800-388-TIPS (8477) or at dentoncountycrimestoppers.com.

Later tonight, FOX 4 will have more about how the family is doing and why they are fighting for legal custody of Briceño Arrieta’s youngest child.