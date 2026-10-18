Dallas weather: Cool spell ends State Fair of Texas as steady warming trend approaches

The Brief Sunny and comfortable weather will close out the State Fair of Texas on Sunday, with afternoon highs reaching 73 degrees. Dry conditions will persist as high pressure moves in, steadily warming temperatures back into the 80s by Tuesday. We are monitoring tropical systems in the Atlantic and Pacific, but neither poses a threat to Texas weather.



Seasonably cool temperatures and bright sunshine will mark the final day of the State Fair of Texas on Sunday before a quiet weather pattern brings a steady warming trend to North Texas this week.

Cool finish for State Fair

After an early October stretch that brought a week of afternoon temperatures in the 90s, a strong cold front dropped highs at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to 66 degrees on Friday and Saturday. Afternoon highs on Sunday are expected to reach a comfortable 73 degrees under clear skies.

Despite recent dry conditions, North Texas remains nearly 2 inches above average for October rainfall, standing at 3.94 inches measured at DFW Airport. We expect dry weather to persist throughout the upcoming week as high pressure settles over the region.

A gradual warming trend will begin Monday, pushing high temperatures into the 80s by Tuesday and reaching the mid-80s later in the week, accompanied by morning lows in the 50s and 60s.

We are also monitoring tropical activity off the U.S. East Coast and in the Pacific, including Hurricane Trudy off the coast of Mexico, but no impacts or tropical moisture are expected to reach Texas.

7-Day forecast