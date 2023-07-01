Suspected drunk driver crashes into Dallas PD vehicle that was working another crash
DALLAS - A suspected drunk driver crashed into a Dallas Police Department vehicle Friday night that was on scene for another wreck that sent two people to a hospital.
The initial crashed happened at about 11 p.m., when police said a speeding car on Midway Road slammed into the back of another car near Walnut Hill Lane.
The car that was struck spun into a light pole and then hit a third vehicle.
Four people were treated at the scene.
Firefighters had to pull the two people out of the car that was reportedly speeding.
They were rushed to a hospital. One was in critical condition and the other was in serious condition.
Featured
As officers were working at the crash scene, police said a suspected drunk driver slammed into a Dallas police vehicle that was blocking Midway Road.
The two officers inside the vehicle were not hurt.
The patrol car sustained minor damage to its left side.
Another officer administered a field sobriety test to the driver involved, and he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.