Suspected drunk driver crashes into Dallas PD vehicle that was working another crash

A suspected drunk driver crashed into a Dallas Police Department vehicle Friday night that was on scene for another wreck that sent two people to a hospital.

The initial crashed happened at about 11 p.m., when police said a speeding car on Midway Road slammed into the back of another car near Walnut Hill Lane.

The car that was struck spun into a light pole and then hit a third vehicle.

Four people were treated at the scene.

Firefighters had to pull the two people out of the car that was reportedly speeding.

They were rushed to a hospital. One was in critical condition and the other was in serious condition.

As officers were working at the crash scene, police said a suspected drunk driver slammed into a Dallas police vehicle that was blocking Midway Road.

The two officers inside the vehicle were not hurt.

The patrol car sustained minor damage to its left side.

Another officer administered a field sobriety test to the driver involved, and he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.