Dallas police using high-tech equipment to monitor crime-ridden stores

Dallas police have a new way to keep an eye on high crime areas without having an officer inside every convenience store.

The new program is called Starlight and it’s expected to increase community and officer safety.

“This is something that we have discussed since the beginning of my tenure here in Dallas. And thanks to our partners at Safer Dallas, Motorola, members of the Dallas Police Department and our CIS, we’re seeing the labor of our fruits,” said Dallas Police Chief Reneé Hall.

Chief Hall said she’s confident Starlight will be a game-changer for the city of Dallas.

The program uses state-of-the-art software and cameras to potentially recognize something that might indicate a crime in progress – a camera being covered, sudden movements by those on camera and other actions.

Three stores in the pilot program are already equipped with cameras and a blue light indicating they being monitored.

Those stores include the 7-Eleven on East Ledbetter Road in Oak Cliff, the 7-Eleven on Lemmon Avenue in Oak Lawn and the Ferguson Food Mart at a Texaco station in East Dallas.

Officers will be able to see in real-time precisely what is happening at the businesses. They can dispatch someone to the scene if necessary.

Dallas police said the virtual patrol program will keep officers safe because they’ll know ahead of time what to expect before they get to the scene.

It is being funded by the non-profit organization Safer Dallas.