Dallas police to release body camera video of officer shooting man who allegedly refused to drop gun

Dallas police will release body camera video of an officer shooting a man they say refused to drop his gun.

Early Saturday morning, DPD responded to a call for an "armed encounter on foot" on Robert B. Cullum Boulevard near Scyene Road, just south of Fair Park.

According to police, they found a man with a gun, and he refused officers' commands to drop the weapon.

The suspect then shot the gun in the air and ran towards an occupied vehicle waiting at a nearby stoplight, according to police. Officers then fired their weapons, hitting the man.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Dallas police are expected to release the body camera video at 10:15 a.m.

