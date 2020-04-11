Dallas police shut down illegal gambling at two businesses

article

The Dallas Police Department was able to shut down illegal gambling operations at two businesses Saturday afternoon.

Dallas PD’s Vice Unit got information about illegal gambling at 2403 N. Fitzhugh Avenue and 10941 Harry Hines Boulevard.

Undercover detectives were able to get enough evidence to get search warrants for the businesses.

The search warrants were served Saturday afternoon.

There were seven gambling machines and $39,657 in cash recovered from the location on Fitzugh, and three gambling machines and $6,591 at the business on Harry Hines Blvd.

Police did not release information about any possible arrests.