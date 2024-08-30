One Dallas police officer was killed, and two others were injured in a shooting late Thursday night.

City and state leaders showed their support for the officers' families and the Dallas Police Department.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott

Texas Governor Greg Abbott posted that the state is grieving for the family and loved ones of the officer that was killed and is praying for the recovery of the officers that were injured.

"Our hearts are with Dallas PD & the entire Dallas community," said Abbott.

Dallas City Councilwoman Carolyn King Arnold

Dallas City Councilwoman Carolyn King Arnold, who represents the area of Oak Cliff where the shooting occurred, spoke to FOX 4 hours after the shooting.

"It is a stab in the heart today to see something like this," Arnold said.

The councilwoman says the Oak Cliff Community Center, where the shooting happened, has been a place for people to get away from violence.

Arnold also said her heart breaks for the officer's family.

"My heart goes out to the family. I know that I speak for this community, I speak for the city leaders, we love you, we want to support you how we can," Arnold said.

State Rep. Ana-Maria Ramos

State Rep. Ana-Maria Ramos (D-Dallas) said the people Dallas Police Department risks everything to protect the community.

"We owe them not just our gratitude but our unwavering support for the resources they need," said Ramos.

State Rep. Jared Patterson

State Rep. Jared Patterson (R-Frisco) sent prayers to those affected.

"These incredible tragedies are a reminder that our first responders put their lives on the line each and every time they begin a shift," Patterson wrote.

State Rep. Jeff Leach

State Rep. Jeff Leach (R-McKinney) says hearts from across the state are with the officers.

State Sen. Tan Parker

State Senator Tan Parker (R-Flower Mound) said he is "deeply saddened" by the shooting.

"Please pray for the family, friends, and fellow officers who are hurting and mourning," Parker said.

State Rep. Angie Chen Button

State Rep. Angie Chen Button (R-Richardson) said hearts across Texas are with the Dallas Police Department.