Dallas police Sgt. critically injured after off-duty officer plane crash in Forney

The Brief Three off-duty Dallas police officers survived a small plane crash early Saturday after an emergency landing went wrong in a Forney field. Dallas Police Sgt. Joshua Boykin, a single father of two, is in critical condition with potentially life-altering spinal injuries and faces a very long recovery. The cause of the crash is currently unknown, and the FAA expects to release a preliminary investigation report as early as tomorrow.



The police community is looking to rally around a long-term Dallas officer after a plane crash that left him in critical condition, with potentially life-altering injuries.

3 off-duty Dallas police officers survive plane crash

What we know:

A small single-engine plane was upside down in the middle of a field in Forney. Three off-duty Dallas police officers were inside.

Authorities describe the crash as an emergency landing gone wrong.

It happened shortly after midnight, early Saturday, near Sage Hill Parkway and Helms Trail.

Against overwhelming odds, everyone on board survived.

Local perspective:

One officer suffered only minor injuries. While another was hospitalized, and later released. But a Dallas police sergeant, Joshua Boykin, in his forties, is in critical condition with potentially life-altering spinal injuries.

His family shared photos with us.

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The sergeant is a single dad of two, and is known across the department as an adventurer who loves road trips, motorcycles, horses, and making memories with friends, which is what he had been doing when the accident happened.

Just days before the crash, he had celebrated his birthday and written a message on Facebook.

Dallas police Sgt. Joshua Boykin critically injured

What they're saying:

"It's just a huge, you know, life shake-up. That's what's going on," said Sean Pease. "I was just talking to them, and of course, right now they, they want all the, all the focus to be, you know, on him."

Pease went on.

"He was actually in about his third or fourth surgery when I was over there today," said Pease. "Yeah, they're still in a very, very serious condition with a spinal injury, so it's its going to be a very long recovery."

Dig deeper:

Now fellow officers say they’re all rallying around all three survivors. Especially the sergeant, who is still fighting to recover after the crash.

"Every time I look at his, his Facebook, you know, I'm seeing him, and the statement he made is, if you ever get a chance to do these type things, do them, and such great life advice, but you know, that's why it's a big impact for us too," said Pease. "We’re incredibly thankful that everybody was able to, if not walk away, you know, they're still alive after something that significant."

FAA investigates Texas plane crash

UKRAINE - 2021/10/22: In this photo illustration a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) seal is seen on a smartphone screen with the U.S. flag in the background. (Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

What's next:

The Dallas Police Association tells FOX 4 that fundraisers are already being organized. There are plans to have a cookout to help raise money for the officers, and we’ll update you with the date when it’s released.

As for the crash, the FAA is investigating. A preliminary report is expected to be released as soon as tomorrow.