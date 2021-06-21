Dallas police senior corporal arrested for drunken driving
DENTON, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested a Dallas police officer for drunken driving.
Sr. Cpl. Ronald Coulson was released Monday from the Denton County jail and is charged with driving while intoxicated with an open container.
Coulson has been with the department since November 1990 and is currently assigned to the personnel division.
He was placed on administrative leave while internal affairs investigates.
