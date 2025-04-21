Dallas police seize nearly $1M in meth during high-level drug trafficker investigation

Image 1 of 2 ▼ 77 pounds of methamphetamine seized in Dallas (Source: Dallas Police Department)

The Brief Dallas police seized 35 kilos 77 lbs. of meth during the investigation of a high-level Dallas-based narcotics trafficker. Investigators say smaller quantities of cocaine were found, along with evidence of heroin distribution. Police say one person was arrested during the execution of a search warrant.



Dallas Police seized 77 pounds of methamphetamine during an investigation on April 15, according to police.

High-level Dallas-based narcotics trafficker

What we know:

The Dallas Police Department Special Investigations Division seized 35 kilos (77 lbs.) of meth during the investigation of a high-level Dallas-based narcotics trafficker.

Investigators say smaller quantities of cocaine were found, along with evidence of heroin distribution.

Officials say the narcotics have a street value of $700,000 to $1 million.

Police say one person was arrested during the execution of a search warrant.

What we don't know:

Investigators did not identify the person arrested, or if that person was the high-level Dallas-based narcotics trafficker.

Officials did not say how long they've been investigating this case, or where the search warrant was enforced.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation that includes the DEA task force and federal law enforcement partners.