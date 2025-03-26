Dallas police searching for suspect in rollover crash

article

Dallas police are searching for a man who allegedly caused a rollover crash late Tuesday night and fled the scene.

Overnight crash in Dallas

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo taken by FOX 4 photojournalist Terry Van Sickle at the scene of the crash.

What we know:

Officers responded to a crash around 1:15 a.m. at North Field Street and Woodall Rodgers Freeway.

Investigators determined that a Lexus was heading south on Field Street when an SUV traveling eastbound ran a red light and crashed into it.

The impact caused the SUV to roll over. When police arrived, the SUV was resting on its side, but the driver had fled the scene.

The man driving the Lexus was not injured.

Police searching for suspect

What you can do:

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of the SUV. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Dallas Police Department.

What we know:

The identities of both drivers have not been released.

It is unclear why the SUV driver ran the red light or why he fled the scene.