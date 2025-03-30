Dallas Police search for missing 33-year-old woman
DALLAS - The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating Cristal Lissette Rodriguez.
What we know:
On March 29, 2025, at approximately 12:30 a.m., Cristal was last seen in the 2600 block of Las Villas Avenue.
Cristal is described as a 33-year-old female, 4′ 7″, 170 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a one-piece blue pajama with Lion King socks.
What you can do:
Persons with information are asked to call the Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268. Please reference case number #043700-2025.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.