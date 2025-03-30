Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Police search for missing 33-year-old woman

Published  March 30, 2025 2:28pm CDT
The Brief

    • The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating Cristal Lissette Rodriguez.
    • Cristal was last seen in the 2600 block of Las Villas Avenue.
    • She was last seen wearing a one-piece blue pajama with Lion King socks.

Missing Dallas Woman

What we know:

On March 29, 2025, at approximately 12:30 a.m., Cristal was last seen in the 2600 block of Las Villas Avenue.

Cristal is described as a 33-year-old female, 4′ 7″, 170 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes. 

She was last seen wearing a one-piece blue pajama with Lion King socks.

What you can do:

Persons with information are asked to call the Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268. Please reference case number #043700-2025.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.

