Dallas Police search for missing 33-year-old woman

article

The Brief The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating Cristal Lissette Rodriguez. Cristal was last seen in the 2600 block of Las Villas Avenue. She was last seen wearing a one-piece blue pajama with Lion King socks.



The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating Cristal Lissette Rodriguez.

Missing Dallas Woman

What we know:

On March 29, 2025, at approximately 12:30 a.m., Cristal was last seen in the 2600 block of Las Villas Avenue.

Cristal is described as a 33-year-old female, 4′ 7″, 170 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a one-piece blue pajama with Lion King socks.

What you can do:

Persons with information are asked to call the Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268. Please reference case number #043700-2025.