Dallas police search for driver after officer-involved shooting near Dallas Country Club

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The Brief A Dallas officer was assaulted during a traffic stop; he fired his weapon, wounding the suspect. The driver of the vehicle left the scene during the physical altercation and remains at large. Police have not yet released a description of the driver or vehicle, and the intersection remains closed for processing.



Dallas police are searching for a driver who left the scene of an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning near the Dallas Country Club in Highland Park.

Officer and suspect hospitalized

The incident happened at the intersection of Mockingbird Lane and Preston Road after an officer tried to pull over a vehicle for driving without its headlights on.

According to investigators, a passenger got out of the vehicle and confronted the officer shortly after the stop.

What they're saying:

"The suspect closed the distance between him and the officer and struck him once in the face, at least once," a police spokesperson said. "The officer drew his weapon and fired at least twice, hitting the suspect at least once."

Both the officer and the suspect were taken to a local hospital. Officials confirmed the officer is expected to recover from his injuries. The suspect was taken into surgery and remains in serious condition.

Driver at large

The driver of the vehicle left the scene during the physical altercation and remains at large. Police have not yet released a description of the driver or the vehicle involved.

The intersection of Mockingbird Lane and Preston Road remains closed as investigators process the scene. Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area until further notice.

"This is an ongoing investigation," the department said. "We will release more information when it becomes available."