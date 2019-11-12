Dallas Police Oversight Board votes to investigate woman’s 2018 in-custody death

The Dallas Police Oversight Board voted to investigate the death of a woman who died in police custody in 2018.

Tuesday marked the board's second meeting and its first formal action taken on a complaint.

The case from 2018 involves the handling of Diamond Ross, a woman who the medical examiner says died from an accidental drug overdose while in custody.

October’s first meeting of the police oversight board could not have been more contentious. It erupted in a fight when people were not initially allowed public comment. That was the first thing on the agenda Tuesday.

“We’re all here to serve the City of Dallas,” said board member Ezekiel Tyson. “Let’s take today as a fresh start.”

During the hour of public comment Tuesday, several speakers said they have filed, or will file, complaints against officers about specific incidents.

A relative of Diamond Ross spoke at the meeting.

Advertisement

Ross’ death while in Dallas police custody in August 2018 was ruled an accidental drug overdose. Police video and details from an internal investigation were only recently released. Dallas PD says the district attorney declined to pursue criminal charges. Her family is calling for action from the department and the DA.

One complaint has even been filed against Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall after police asked people to leave the last meeting, and people pushed back. Chief Hall jumped in. The complainant requested that the chief recuse herself from the process.

There are still questions about how this board will help investigate complaints.

Complaints are made officially to the city’s office of police oversight. The board can then accept complaints, subpoena for sworn testimony, review evidence and facts in critical incidents and request disciplinary action be taken.

The board voted to put the complaint filed in the Diamond Ross case on next month’s agenda. This will be the first complaint the board discusses.

The city of Dallas still needs to hire a police monitor, who will work for the city and be the liaison for the police oversight board. Tonight the assistant city manager says they've received 70 applications for the job.