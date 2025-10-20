Dallas Police Operation nets 16 felony arrests, seizes guns and drugs

The Brief A Dallas Police operation in the city's southwest area led to 16 felony arrests, the seizure of two guns, a stolen vehicle, and illegal drugs. Multiple suspects were arrested on existing warrants, including one individual wanted for felony manslaughter and another for aggravated robbery. The investigation remains ongoing, with police focusing on proactive measures to disrupt criminal activity and violence.



On Friday, October 3, the Dallas Police Department's CRT/Deployment Units conducted a joint operation with officers from the Gang and Place Network Investigations Units to disrupt criminal activity in the southwest area of Dallas.

What we know:

The operation resulted in 16 felony arrests, two guns seized, a stolen vehicle being located, and multiple illegal drugs being taken off the streets.

Notable arrests from the investigation include 29-year-old Trayshawn Hall, who was arrested for three felony probation violations, including narcotics and manslaughter charges.

Trayshawn Hall | Dallas County Sheriff's Office

40-year-old Jeffrey Eckels was arrested on outstanding warrants which included felony amounts of heroin.

24-year-old Brandon Tristan was arrested on an outstanding family violence warrant and was later identified as a suspect in a robbery, which led to an additional charge of aggravated robbery.

Brandon Tristan | Dallas County Sheriff's Office

The extensive operation led to officers discovering the location of 42-year-old Edward Gallegos, who was wanted for multiple first-degree felonies, including aggravated assault related to family violence, and felony drug charges. According to Dallas police, Gallegos was arrested by Dallas SWAT with the assistance of Cockrell Hill PD.

Edward Gallegos | Dallas County Sheriff's Office

What they're saying:

"Proactive policing disrupts the cycle of violence that harms our community," said Deputy Chief Kylee Hawks. "By focusing our resources, we are making good arrests and keeping our neighbors safe."

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation by the Dallas Police Department.