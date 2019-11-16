Dallas police officer involved in crash Saturday evening

article

A Dallas Police Department officer was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated after another driver crashed into his patrol vehicle.

The wreck happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, near S. Polk Street and W. Pentagon Parkway.

The officer was driving his patrol car, when another driver ran a red light and crashed into the officer’s vehicle.

It’s not clear if the officer was on or off-duty at the time of the crash, but he is said to be in “good” condition, and is being evaluated at an area hospital.

Police did not say if there were any other injuries reported.